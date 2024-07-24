THE BRIAR ROSE

THE BRIAR ROSE

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Lisogorsky's avatar
Beth Lisogorsky
Jul 24

Thanks for the dose of critical thinking and injecting some realism in this media frenzy chaos. I read the news with one eye covered these days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Valerie Ashley
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 THE BRIAR ROSE
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture