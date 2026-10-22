Dolly Parton’s death hit hard this past summer. I feel like we all have a Dolly story. Mine started early. While my parents were not particularly country fans, I remember vividly sifting past their prized albums like Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Prince, and Tina Turner to get to the one that I loved: The Best of Dolly Parton.

I was all of three when I’d sit on their waterbed listening to Dolly sing about her momma and that coat of many colors while I’d trace her face on her album cover. I remember the feeling of those moments, the bed gently rolling while I let her angelic vibrato and inviting pretty face—with dimples that reminded me of my own mother—guide me into an afternoon nap.

She was honest. She was kind. She was fun. And she was safe.

Why did people feel so safe with her? I think she made us believe we were worth her full attention. She wasn’t just delighting an audience; the audience delighted her.

G.K. Chesterton once said, “Joy is the gigantic secret of the Christian... the chief idea of my life is the idea of taking things with gratitude, and not taking things for granted.” So, the true Christian is supposed to take things with gratitude, all of it, including their suffering, as a gift.

The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.

And Parton knew a thing or two about suffering. She grew up in poverty so severe that her father could only pay the doctor who delivered her with a bag of cornmeal. One of twelve children, she was raised in a snug, two-room cabin in the Smoky Mountains.

Her “Coat of Many Colors” recalls being mocked at school for wearing a coat sewn from rags. She loved that coat because her mother had made it for her. That’s what made the children’s laughter so painful. Honoring that duality is just one example of the spiritual wisdom she wove into her craft.

Even the way she chose to dress has theological weight. She based her look on the town “trollop” she admired as a little girl. This woman wore bright colors and too much makeup and was considered “trashy”. But little Dolly didn’t see trashy. She saw beauty.

The appropriation of this woman’s appearance sounds simple, but it’s actually deceptively wise.

She had genuine sympathy for that woman, and every time she memorialized her on a talk show, she helped redeem her. After years of being told what to see, we can start to doubt our own eyes. Dolly seemed to trust hers. She was gaudy and brilliant and entirely herself, the wildflower she sang about:

Just a wild rambling rose seeking mysteries untold

No regret for the path that I chose

When a flower grows wild

It can always survive

Wildflowers don’t care where they grow

Dolly Parton was a proud Christian. She said she read her Bible daily and prayed before each show. When LGBTQ fans embraced her, she welcomed them in return.

It is my place to love people as they are, and let God deal with the rest of that

This is also, I think, what it means to truly delight in another person. Not to assess them and find them pleasant, but to see them the way God sees them: worthy of love.

She was a great example of what it looks like to refuse the ever-changing winds of the culture. To be taken seriously now, we’re supposed to pick a side and make sure everyone knows it. We have to be angry at the right people, preferably where everyone can see. Dolly had her own beliefs, but she could still be kind to people who didn’t share them. She acted as if everyone was deserving of her warmth.

In the end, she was just a little girl with a God-given talent, who found joy in writing songs in that tiny Tennessee cabin, watching her mother sew rags into a coat and quote the Bible about love being better than riches. A little girl who looked at that coat and thought: beautiful. A little girl who grew up to be a woman who found beauty in all the places that many deem unworthy. She put on those rhinestones and wigs and went out on stage for 80 years and sang to everyone who came. She delighted in the craft, her performances, the charity work, and she wanted us to see the joy in the rainbow after the rain.

Dolly was ours, and she will be missed.