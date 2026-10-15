The crackling neon sign of our local Blockbuster Video flickered above us as we ducked inside, sheltered from a Mojave Desert thunderstorm. My younger sister and I would pace the aisles for what seemed like hours, making our way through the new releases, then the tried and true to choose two movies we’d watch back-to-back. Even though she’s four years younger than me, our family could usually land on an agreement without too much trouble. We always had our fallbacks: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Goonies, Adventures in Babysitting, and European Vacation.

However, there was one film that was a bit too spooky for my sister, but it became an obsession for me: Steven Spielberg’s Poltergeist.

Putting European Vacation’s raunchy innuendoes aside, why would my parents allow 9-year-old me to watch this supernatural horror film?

All I can say is: it was a different time. They justified it because nothing we rented was rated R (Poltergeist was PG!) and figured most of the Vacation movies went over our heads. And when I told them Poltergeist didn’t scare me, they took me at my word.

Most of Chevy Chase’s shenanigans were lost on my sister and me, although we knew something naughty was afoot. But Poltergeist didn’t just terrify me; it changed the way I saw the unseen world. It was no longer only the realm of the angelic beings I’d learned about in chapel.

The universe suddenly teemed with demonic entities ready to drag you into the gaping, muddy hole of an unfinished pool built right on top of an Indian burial ground. The film’s realism pulled me in every time: the superb acting, the familiar suburban house, the slow creep of evil into the family’s ordinary life. I could identify with what the protagonist, Carol Anne, felt, and that somehow translated to the idea that it all could happen to me too.

A good swath of Gen X and Millennials were scarred by this film’s PG rating. Spielberg had pushed for PG on Poltergeist, then again on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Gremlins, until furious parents inundated the MPAA with enough complaints that he agreed to help create a middle-ground rating, and PG-13 was born.

A dark, twisted story (or even a raunchy sex comedy) can reach inside and find the parts of you that recognize the players. It’s titillating. This is the appeal of horror films, true crime podcasts, and every celluloid antihero we can’t stop watching. Safely inspecting sin spikes our adrenaline, wakes us up, excites us. And perhaps it frees us a little morally to admit that we may have some darkness inside us too.

I remember when I realized what was happening: media had been slowly dripping sex, violence, and antihero stories into mainstream culture, blurring the lines between good and evil until we collectively started rooting for the villains outright. I was newly pregnant at the time, and my husband and I sat down one night to start the new season of a show I’d once loved: Westworld.

Five minutes in, what had once been exciting became stomach-turning. I was suddenly so sensitive to the violence and evil splashed across the screen that my body was visibly shaking. The innocent life inside me needed to be protected. We turned it off and never went back to that show, or anything like it.

From Jim Stark in Rebel Without a Cause to Michael Corleone in The Godfather, Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, Walter White in Breaking Bad, storytelling went from rooting for the rebel to identifying with pure evil.

We’ve also been force-fed the backstories of the great villains in our cultural mythology, the explanations for why they turned. Lucifer gets his own TV show. Maleficent tells her side of the story. And now there’s a full reworking of Cathy Ames’s inherent monstrosity into something more sympathetic in the current adaptation of East of Eden. The fact that Steinbeck intended his masterpiece as the ultimate morality tale of good and evil, drawn straight from Genesis, doesn’t matter to modern-day storytelling.

It seems we must justify our evil acts. We can’t just call a spade a spade.

This isn’t to say that great storytelling can’t paint a complex character, or fill in the reasons why a villain chooses to cross that line. George Lucas actually gets this right in the Star Wars saga. We don’t get the backstory until after we’ve watched Darth Vader redeem himself. He saves his son and, in turn, defeats the dark side.

Our stories mirror our reality, and we can see what has happened to our culture when crowds of women cheer Lindsay Clancy as she’s chauffeured into her televised court trial for murdering her three babies. The “Same, Lindsay” movement went from feeling sympathy for a mother experiencing postpartum psychosis (a diagnosis her lawyer argued, but one her evaluating professionals didn’t confirm) to mothers filming themselves screaming at their children or throwing water in their babies’ faces, in solidarity with the urge to literally kill their kids. They heard the carefully breadcrumbed backstory, and what was once deemed abhorrent was now excusable... because she, too, was a victim.

If I woke from a psychotic dream state and realized I’d killed my children, I’d want to be punished to the full extent of the law. I wouldn’t be fighting for my freedom so that one day I could be cheered on as a national celebrity for postpartum care in a wheelchair marathon.

Postpartum mental health is a real crisis; it’s underfunded, under-researched, and too long ignored in women’s healthcare. That cause deserves serious attention. But in the rush to center the mother’s suffering, the actual victims are forgotten. Three children.

We’ve lost the plot when focusing on empathy instead of love. Empathy is valuable, but it’s just a mirror. Love is wanting the greatest good for the other, and that includes justice and accountability.

That little girl didn’t walk into Blockbuster looking for evil. But it was there, hidden behind a PG rating. Each generation gets handed a little more than the last, and what once required a fight to get past the ratings board is now commonly streamed on a Tuesday afternoon. If we become numb to the darkness in our stories, then we stop recognizing it in real life.