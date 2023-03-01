What is The Briar Rose ?

The Briar Rose delivers insightful, soulful essays blending the sacred and the modern.

Examining the present with an eye toward the eternal—from Old Hollywood to AI, from timeless philosophy to today’s dilemmas. For women who dwell between the Mass and the media, the saints and the screen—a salon awakening the good, the true, and the beautiful.

In this beginning stage, everyone has access to all posts:

The Thorn & the Bloom - Culture, politics & thoughtful provocations. Highlighting our society's flaws (the thorns) and the virtues (the blooms).

The Feminine Way - Celebrating iconic women, motherhood, and the essence of womanhood. Embracing the nuance between empowerment and tradition.

Soul Musings - Spirituality, theology, and the eternal. Here, we ponder life's profound questions and seek connections to the divine.

The Curated Collection - monthly curated links & recommendations thoughtfully selected to enrich the mind, bring comfort, and spark inspiration.

Gratefully,