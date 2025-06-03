Subscribe
The Thorn & the Bloom
Soul Musings
The Feminine Way
The Curated Collection
Finding GOD at the Movies
A Personal Spiritual Cartography
Jun 3
•
Valerie Ashley
1
May 2025
EARLY SPRING SELECTIONS
A late monthly round-up on all things April
May 6
•
Valerie Ashley
6
April 2025
WHY BEAUTY SAVES
What Draws Your Soul Above the Fray?
Apr 15
•
Valerie Ashley
5
2
March 2025
THE MARCH SELECTION
monthly round-up
Mar 31
•
Valerie Ashley
7
2
Generation Rewind
Why Gen Z and Alpha are Embracing 90s Culture
Mar 20
•
Valerie Ashley
3
4
FROM MYTH TO MACHINE
The Rise and Fall of the Muse
Mar 7
•
Valerie Ashley
4
2
February 2025
THE FEBRUARY SELECTION
monthly round-up
Feb 28
•
Valerie Ashley
2
2
FROM CATHEDRALS TO CHAOS
Why the Loss of Beauty is a Spiritual Crisis
Feb 20
•
Valerie Ashley
5
2
LAUNDERING NARRATIVES
What the Politico Scandal Reveals About the Media Machine
Feb 11
•
Valerie Ashley
3
2
THE JANUARY SELECTION
Belated monthly round-up
Feb 3
•
Valerie Ashley
4
January 2025
THE LOS ANGELES FIRES AS CULTURAL SYMBOLISM
Jan 25
•
Valerie Ashley
1
1
ANAM CARAS & KINDRED SPIRITS
Celebrating the Vital Role of Female Friendship in Life and Media
Jan 16
•
Valerie Ashley
3
3
